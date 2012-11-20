Important issues remain on CNOOC-Nexen bid - source

OTTAWA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Important issues remain to be settled between the Canadian government and Chinese firm CNOOC Ltd over its $15.1 billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc , a source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

The differences center on the commercial side of the deal, notably guarantees on employment and capital expenditure, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

There have been conflicting stories in the media in the last 12 hours as to whether the Canadian government’s demands were being accepted.