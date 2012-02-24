UPDATE 1-Nexen's West Africa field produces first oil

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Nexen Inc said oil production began at the Usan field in offshore West Africa.

Production from Usan, net to Nexen, is expected to be 14,000 to 28,000 barrels per day this year.

With storage capacity of up to two million barrels of oil, the Usan floating production, storage and offloading unit is one of the largest in the world, the company said.

The project -- located about 100 km southeast of the Nigerian coast -- is expected to deliver significant cash flow, Chief Executive Kevin Reinhart said, adding that the company will now look to ramp up production.

Nexen’s partners for Usan are Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Chevron Petroleum Nigeria Ltd and Esso E&P Nigeria (Offshore East) Ltd.

Shares of Nexen, which has been looking to boost output at its troublesome Long Lake oil sands project in Alberta, were trading flat at C$20.87 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.