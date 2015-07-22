FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 22, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Nexen sees identifying root cause of spill taking months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, July 22 (Reuters) - A Nexen Energy senior executive said on Wednesday it will likely take months to find the root cause of an oil sands pipeline leak in northern Alberta that was one of North America’s largest-ever oil-related spills on land.

Nexen, a subsidiary of China’s CNOOC Ltd, is also putting a higher priority on the clean-up and investigation than restarting its Kinosis oil sands project, Ron Bailey, Nexen’s senior vice president of Canadian operations, said during a tour of the site. (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
