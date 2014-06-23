FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexen Tire investing $1.2 bln for new factory in Czech Republic
June 23, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Nexen Tire investing $1.2 bln for new factory in Czech Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korean tire maker Nexen Tire Corp said on Monday that it plans to invest 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.18 billion)from 2016 to 2023 to build a new factory in Czech Republic to tap into rising demand in Europe and offer stable supplies to global automakers in the region.

Nexen Tire said in a statement that it plans to start production of the factory in 2018 and eventually expand its annual production capacity to over 12 million units.

$1 = 1017.8000 South Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill

