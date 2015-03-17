FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Nexen Energy ULC to reduce its North American workforce by about 340 employees
March 17, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Nexen Energy ULC to reduce its North American workforce by about 340 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects number of employees laid off in 2nd and 3rd bullet points)

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17 (Reuters) - * Announces organizational changes in response to industry downturn * A unit of CNOOC Ltd, says organizational changes that will reduce its North American workforce by about 340 (instead of 350) employees * Says Nexen UK has also initiated a consultation process to adjust its staffing levels by approximately 60 (instead of 50 employees) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Nia Williams)

