CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Nexen Energy ULC to reduce its North American workforce by about 340 employees

(Company corrects number of employees laid off in 2nd and 3rd bullet points)

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17 (Reuters) - * Announces organizational changes in response to industry downturn * A unit of CNOOC Ltd, says organizational changes that will reduce its North American workforce by about 340 (instead of 350) employees * Says Nexen UK has also initiated a consultation process to adjust its staffing levels by approximately 60 (instead of 50 employees) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Nia Williams)