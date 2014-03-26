FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Nexen Tire mulls factory in Czech Republic
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 26, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Nexen Tire mulls factory in Czech Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Nexen Tire Corp said on Wednesday that it was considering constructing a factory in Czech Republic, after the South Korean firm secured new customers like Volkswagen in Europe.

“We are considering (the plant) as we need to expand production capacity for the mid and long-term, but nothing has been decided,” Nexen Tire told South Korea’s stock exchange.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in South Korea and China, has supplied tires to Volkswagen and its Czech unit Skoda Auto as well as Fiat. Nexen Tire is also a supplier to Hyundai Motor, which has a factory in Czech Republic. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.