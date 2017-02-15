Financial broker NEX Group gets boost from Trump victory

Feb 15 (Reuters) - UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, and was renamed NEX Group following the sale of a key business to TP ICAP, reported an 11 percent rise in revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016.

It cited benefits from an increase in trading activity as customers considered the impact of potential policy changes following Trump's surprise victory on bond and foreign exchange markets.

However, NEX said volumes in January were generally more muted.

"It is still too early to assume with any confidence that the previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has come to a permanent end," Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)