Nexity confirms outlook and plans bond issue

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - French property developer Nexity said it planned to tap the market with a new 6-year bond issue as it confirmed its financial targets for 2012 on Friday.

The company has hired JP Morgan, Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis as advisers for the bond issue but it did not disclose the amount it wished to raise.

For 2012, Nexity said it expected to report current operating profit of more than 200 million euros ($267.16 million) on revenue of more than 2.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)