FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's BPCE sells 4 pct stake in real estate firm Nexity
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

France's BPCE sells 4 pct stake in real estate firm Nexity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it is selling a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market.

The 2,161,722 million shares are being placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.25 euros to 31 euros, according to Societe Generale, which is acting as sole bookrunner for the placement.

Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.