France's BPCE sells 4 pct stake in real estate firm Nexity

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it is selling a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market.

The 2,161,722 million shares are being placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.25 euros to 31 euros, according to Societe Generale, which is acting as sole bookrunner for the placement.

Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)