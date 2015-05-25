Nexity says BPCE sold stake to institutions

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - France’s Nexity said bank Groupe BPCE had sold a 10.2 percent stake in the company to two institutional investors, Credit Agricole Assurance and Credit Mutuel Arkea, as well as 0.54 pct to New Port, a company controlled by the real estate company’s executives.

Nexity added that New Port had agreed to buy another stake of up to 1.48 percent of Nexity by July 8 at the same price, or 35.5 euros a share.

Once the operations are completed, New Port will have crossed the threshold of 5 percent of Nexity’s share capital, while the concert group formed by New Port, Credit Mutuel Arkea and 188 Nexity key managers and employees would hold about 17.43 percent of the share capital.

“New Port has stated that it intends to keep its stake over the long term,” Nexity said in a statement issued on Monday.

BPCE had sold 3 percent of Nexity in December to New Port.