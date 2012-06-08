FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexon to buy 14.7 pct stake in NCsoft for $687mln
June 8, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Nexon to buy 14.7 pct stake in NCsoft for $687mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese online game provider Nexon Co said on Friday it will buy a stake in South Korea’s NCsoft Corp for 804,522,750,000 Korean won ($686.8 million).

It will take a 14.7 percent stake in the developer and publisher of online games.

Nexon aims to strengthen business opportunities by taking the stake in the gaming powerhouse, which has offices in Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Britain and the United States. ($1 = 1171.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)

