UPDATE 2-Nexstar has booked two-thirds of political ad revenue target -CEO

By Sinead Carew

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc has already booked orders for more than two-thirds of its 2016 political ad spending target, Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook said on Wednesday, but he stopped short of raising the goal.

The company planned to tell investors at an investment conference later in the day that it was standing by the target for $100 million in political revenue for the year.

In a U.S. presidential election year, about half of political ads tend to be booked between Oct. 1 and Election Day in November, Sook told Reuters in a phone interview. But even though the company is tracking ahead of that so far, Sook said he was not prepared to raise the company's guidance.

"We're very comfortable with the number we've given to the street," he said. "If you did the math you would probably bet to the upside but we're not guiding to that because you can't use history as your only guide."

He added that the company's political ad revenue would primarily be driven by Senate and gubernatorial races rather than the presidential election.

The comments came the day after shares in broadcasters including Nexstar fell sharply after rival Sinclair Broadcast Group warned its third-quarter media revenue would miss its previous forecast because of a political spending shortfall.

Late on Tuesday, another broadcaster, Gray Television Inc, withdrew its guidance for political advertising revenue for the third and fourth quarters of the year.

On Aug. 4, Gray forecast political advertising revenue for the third quarter of $40 million to $46 million out of a total revenue forecast of $223 million to $231 million.

Nexstar shares closed up 0.99 percent at $52.55 on Wednesday, while Gray shares were up 3 cents at $10.03. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Peter Cooney)