BRIEF-Nexstim prospectus supplemented - indicative price range lowered, number of offer shares increased and subscription period extended
#Healthcare
October 30, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nexstim prospectus supplemented - indicative price range lowered, number of offer shares increased and subscription period extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nexstim Ltd

* Says Nexstim Plc’s prospectus supplemented - indicative price range lowered, number of offer shares increased and subscription period extended

* Maximum number of offer shares that may be issued in offering (excluding additional 431,034 offer shares in case of oversubscription) is increased to 3,937,007 new shares

* Indicative price range of offering is decreased to 6.35-6.40 euros per offer share

* Offer price may not be higher than 6.40 euros

* Says subscription period for institutional offering, retail offering in Finland and retail offering in Sweden is extended until Nov. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
