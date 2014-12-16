FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center
#Healthcare
December 16, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center

* Investigator-led 2-year trial will commence in January 2015 to look at the long-term efficacy of maintenance treatment for neuropathic pain with (Navigated Brain Therapy) NBT

* Walton Centre will act as a reference site for Nexstim in treatment of chronic pain

* Says estimates that this agreement will not have a significant direct financial impact on company for years 2014-2017

* Says market for neuropathic pain is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2010 to reach $3.6 billion by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

