BRIEF-Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center

* Investigator-led 2-year trial will commence in January 2015 to look at the long-term efficacy of maintenance treatment for neuropathic pain with (Navigated Brain Therapy) NBT

* Walton Centre will act as a reference site for Nexstim in treatment of chronic pain

* Says estimates that this agreement will not have a significant direct financial impact on company for years 2014-2017

* Says market for neuropathic pain is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2010 to reach $3.6 billion by 2020