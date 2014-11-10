FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexstim raises EUR 15.3 mln in IPO proceeds
#Healthcare
November 10, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nexstim raises EUR 15.3 mln in IPO proceeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nexstim Ltd

* Announces final results of IPO

* Says within subscription period investors subscribed for a total of 2,412,539 shares

* Says has raised about 15.3 million euros before costs

* Says trading in company’s shares is expected to commence on or about Nov. 14

* Says Pareto Securities AB acted as lead financial advisor and joint arranger and UB Securities Ltd acted as Financial Co-advisor and Joint Arranger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

