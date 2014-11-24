FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics increases production capacity to 1.8 million sensors per month
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 24, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NEXT Biometrics increases production capacity to 1.8 million sensors per month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* NEXT Biometrics increases production capacity to 1.8 million sensors per month

* Has completed acceptance test of custom built, high capacity coating machine

* Will increase next coating capacity from 100,000 sensors to 1.8 million per month

* At same time coating cost will be reduced from $1 + to less than 10 cents

* Coating quality and system throughput has been qualified, and machine is now operational at its construction site

* Will be shipped to next sensor manufacture partner, INNOLUX, in December

* Machine will be integrated in INNOLUX facilities in January and ready for mass production in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.