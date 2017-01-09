FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next Biometrics says to complete flexible sensor ramp-up in H1
January 9, 2017

Next Biometrics says to complete flexible sensor ramp-up in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) -

** Says new generation ASIC is on track for sampling at the end of Q1 2017, and transfer to mass production in early Q3 of this year

** This will bring down production costs by more than $2.50 per sensor module. Along with other general economies of scale, NEXT will reach the cost levels estimates we previously communicated, a production cost 70 pct lower than competing same size/same quality sensors

** With the flexible sensor already prototyped, NEXT’s emphasis now is on ramping up for volume production along with our partner Innolux in Taiwan. Our target is to complete this process within the end of H1-2017

