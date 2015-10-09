Next Biometrics raises cash from veteran Swedish investors

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian fingerprint sensor maker Next Biometrics said on Friday it plans to raise 120 million Norwegian crowns ($14.78 million) from Greenbridge Partners, a firm founded by Swedish investors Melker Schorling and Ola Rollen.

“Greenbridge Partners Ltd has undertaken a thorough process before making the investment decision,” Next said in a statement.

Melker Schorling is one of Sweden’s most prominent investors and his investment company Melker Schorling AB owns major stakes in companies like measurement technology and software firm Hexagon, lock maker Assa Abloy and security firm Securitas.

Ola Rollen, CEO at Hexagon, also holds a stake in Next’s Swedish biometrics peer Fingerprint Cards. During Rollen’s 15-year reign at Hexagon, the firm’s market value has risen from a few billion Swedish crowns to the current 95 billion.

Next plans to hold an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders to approve the planned issue of two million shares at a price of 60 crowns each.

Greenbridge Partners also said it had agreed to buys 333,333 shares from Ecomnex Holding AS, a company wholly owned by board member Ngoc Minh Dinh, at 60 crowns each. ($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)