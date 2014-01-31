FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next to return another 75 mln stg to shareholders
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Next to return another 75 mln stg to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second largest clothing retailer, will pay an additional 75 million pounds ($124 million) to shareholders through a special dividend, the firm said on Friday.

When Next updated on Christmas trading on Jan. 3 it suspended its share buyback programme and said it would pay a 50 pence a share special dividend, equating to 75 million pounds, on Feb. 3.

It said on Friday an additional special dividend of 50 pence will be paid on May 1.

Shares in the firm, which have risen 54 percent on a year ago, were down 0.6 percent to 6,195 pence at 1129 GMT.

