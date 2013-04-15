FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 4 years

Next Chairman Barton front runner to chair easyJet - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - John Barton, the chairman of No. 2 British clothing retailer Next Plc, is poised as the front runner to chair low-cost airline easyJet Plc, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a source.

Sky News said Barton, 68, was on a shortlist of contenders vying to replace Sir Mike Rake, who will step down this summer and become the president of business lobby group Confederation of British Industry.

EasyJet Deputy Chairman Charles Gurassa was also one of the contenders to replace Sir Mike, Sky News reported.

Sky News said ITV Chairman Archie Norman was also speculated to be a popular choice for the job.

EasyJet and Next could not be reached outside normal working hours.

