May 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Next downgrades sales guidance again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next downgraded its annual sales guidance for the third time in five months, citing a possible further slowdown in consumer spending.

Next said on Wednesday that it now expected full-price sales for its 2016-17 year to be between 3.5 percent lower and 3.5 percent higher, widening the range from a previous forecast for sales to be down 1 percent to up 4 percent.

The retailer, which trades from over 500 shops in Britain and Ireland and about 200 in more than 40 countries overseas, said total sales fell 0.2 percent in the 13 weeks to May 2, its fiscal first quarter.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

