Next sales dip in third quarter, maintains profit forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Next sales dip in third quarter, maintains profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales guidance as it reported a dip in third-quarter trading, though it maintained its profit forecast thanks to cost savings.

Next, which trades from about 540 shops in Britain and Ireland, from franchised stores overseas and online, said that over the 13 weeks to Oct. 29, its fiscal third quarter, total full-price sales fell 3.5 percent.

That compares with analysts' forecasts of down 1.5 to 4.5 percent and a second-quarter rise of 0.3 percent.

The firm forecast full price sales for the year to January 2017 in a range of down 1.75 percent to up 1.25 percent compared to previous guidance in a range of down 2.5 percent to up 2.5 percent.

The mid-point of Next's new sales range is marginally lower than previous guidance. However, it said cost savings have also been better than expected, so its central profit forecast for 2016-17 remained unchanged at 805 million pounds ($985 million). ($1 = 0.8175 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

