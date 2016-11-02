Next boss says UK trading environment to remain difficult in 2017

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s consumer environment is likely to remain difficult in 2017 as inflation kicks in and real earnings are squeezed, the boss of clothing retailer Next said on Wednesday.

“The macro economic backdrop doesn’t look exciting,” Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters, noting inflation starting to come through, partly due to sterling’s depreciation, while earnings growth looked to be waning.

“It is likely we will have another year (with) a difficult consumer environment,” he said.

Wolfson, a Conservative Party member of Britain’s upper house of parliament and prominent supporter of the UK leaving the European Union was speaking after Next updated on trading.

He said one hope for 2017 is that weather patterns are more favourable.

The weather in 2016 has been particularly poor for clothing retailers, with an unusually warm winter, a cold spring and a mild autumn, he said.

“There is a chance that that may help us next year - if we get a warmer summer and a colder winter,” he said.

“But if those things (patterns) remain the same it’s likely to be as difficult as it has been this year.” (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)