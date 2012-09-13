BRIEF-Next says August, Sept sales disappointing

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Next PLC : * Auto alert - Next Plc half year revenue rose 4.8 percent to 1.64

billion stg * Auto alert - Next Plc interim dividend 31 pence per share * Profit up 10.2% to £251M * Earnings per share up 18.7% to 118.5P * August and early September sales have been disappointing during what has been

an unusually quiet period * We remain cautious about the economic outlook * Maintaining full year guidance that sales, profits and earnings per share

will all move forward on last year