Next profit up 9 pct, quiet start to new year
March 21, 2013 / 7:16 AM

Next profit up 9 pct, quiet start to new year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, met guidance with a 9 percent rise in year profit, driven by growth at its Directory internet and catalogue business.

But the firm, which also trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores in more than 30 countries overseas, said on Thursday trading in its new year had got off to a quiet start - at the bottom of its 1-4 percent growth guidance for the 2013-14 year.

Next made an underlying pretax profit of 621.6 million pounds ($940.6 million) in the year to end Jan. 2013.

That compares to Next’s own guidance of 611-625 million pounds, analysts’ consensus forecast of 620 million pounds, and 570.3 million pounds made in the 2011-12 year.

Earnings per share rose 16.6 percent to 297.7 pence, partly reflecting a 241 million pounds share buyback.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
