FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Next says 2016 clothing sales could fall by 2.5 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Next says 2016 clothing sales could fall by 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Next, one of Britain's biggest clothing retailers, on Wednesday said that 2016 sales could fall by 2.5 percent, an improvement on previous guidance, but said trading remained volatile, reflecting weak demand for clothing.

Next said that full-price sales would this year be in the range of 2.5 percent lower to 2.5 percent higher, narrowing a previous range of anything from 3.5 percent lower and 3.5 percent higher.

The company said that it was too early to tell what the impact of Britain's vote to leave the EU in June was having on consumer demand in the country, but warned that its cost prices would rise by about 5 percent from next year due to the devaluation of the pound since the vote.

Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.