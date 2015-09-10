FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Next reiterates outlook on 7.1 percent profit rise
September 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Next reiterates outlook on 7.1 percent profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second-largest clothing retailer by sales value, posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday after selling more products than expected at full price.

The group, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and Ireland, some 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and the Directory catalogue and internet business, made a pretax profit of 347.1 million pounds ($533.4 million) in the six months to July.

That compares with 324.2 million pounds in the same period last year. The group also reiterated its full-year outlook. ($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

