REFILE-Next raises year profit forecast
#Corrections News
October 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Next raises year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, edged up its year profit guidance after posting third quarter sales a touch above expectations.

The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 200 stores in over 30 countries overseas, as well as through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday it now expected a 2013-14 pretax profit of 650-680 million pounds ($1.04-$1.09 billion).

The firm was previously guiding to pretax profit of 635-675 million pounds.

Next said total sales rose 4.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 26 - an acceleration from growth of 2.3 percent in the first half and just above the firm’s second half guidance range of up 1-4 percent.

