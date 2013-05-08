FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British retailer Next's quarterly sales edge higher
May 8, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

British retailer Next's quarterly sales edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its new financial year as the weather improved.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, as well as the Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday total sales rose 2.2 percent in the 14 weeks to May 4, its fiscal first quarter.

That outcome is consistent with previous sales guidance for the full 2013-14 year of a rise of 1-4 percent.

Retail sales fell 1.9 percent, while Directory sales were up 8.9 percent.

Next maintained guidance for 2013-14 year pretax profit of 615-665 million pounds ($951 million-$1.03 billion) but said it remained cautious about the consumer environment.

