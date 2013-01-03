Next nudges profit forecast higher as sales rise

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s No.2 clothing retailer, nudged its full-year profit forecast higher on Thursday as it posted a rise in fourth quarter sales.

Kicking off the post-Christmas UK retail reporting season for listed companies, Next, which has a long standing policy of never going on sale before Christmas, said it expected a year to end-Jan. 2013 pretax profit 7 million pounds ($11.4 million) either side of 618 million pounds.

Its previous guidance was 590-620 million pounds.

Next said total sales rose 3.9 percent in the Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 period.

That compares with an increase of 2.7 percent in its third quarter, giving a year to date rise of 3.9 percent - in line with guidance of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.

Sales at Next’s over 500 stores in the UK and Ireland rose 0.8 percent in the November, December period while sales at the Directory home shopping business increased 11.2 percent.