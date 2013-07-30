Next raises year profit guidance

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, raised its profit expectations for the year after sales growth accelerated in its second quarter, partly reflecting favourable seasonal weather conditions.

The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 200 stores overseas, as well as through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Tuesday total sales rose 2.3 percent in the 26 weeks to July 27.

The outcome compares with first quarter growth of 2.2 percent and was consistent with previous sales guidance for the full 2013-14 year of growth of 1 percent to 4 percent.

That guidance was adjusted to growth of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent. It raised and narrowed guidance for pretax profit to 635-675 million pounds ($975 million-$1.0billion) from 615-665 million pounds.