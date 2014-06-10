Next product director quits for Abercrombie & Fitch

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Next product director Christos Angelides has quit Britain’s second largest clothing retailer to take up a post with U.S. apparel firm Abercrombie & Fitch.

Next said on Tuesday that Angelides, 51, who has so far spent his entire career at the British firm, will leave in September.

In a separate statement Abercrombie and Fitch said he had been named president of its Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands and would take up the position in October.

Angelides’ imminent departure is the second exit of a long-serving senior executive announced by Next in less than a month.

It said in May that Finance Director David Keens, who has held the post for 23 years, will retire from the group in March next year.

Shares in Next, up 12 percent over the last year, were down 1.2 percent at 6,545 pence at 1344 GMT. (Reporting by James Davey)