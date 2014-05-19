FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next's veteran finance director to retire in 2015
May 19, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Next's veteran finance director to retire in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s No. 2 clothing retailer, said Finance Director David Keens, who has held the post for 23 years, will retire from the group in March next year.

The firm said on Monday that Keens would be succeeded by Amanda James, currently the Next brand finance director.

In total, Keens has been at Next 28 years. James is also a Next veteran, having worked at the firm for 18 years.

Though Next trails Marks & Spencer by annual sales it is currently more profitable.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
