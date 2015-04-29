FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Next Q1 full price sales up 3.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Next Q1 full price sales up 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Next Plc

* Full price sales for first thirteen weeks of financial year were up +3.2% of which +1.9% came from opening of new space

* This is slightly ahead of guidance we gave in March for first half of year, which was 0% to +3%

* Sales in Q1 were flattered by earlier launch of our summer “new-in” brochure, which helpfully coincided with much warmer weather

* We estimate that this timing effect increased our reported number by around +0.6%

* Total sales were up more than full price sales and +4.1% ahead of last year

* This was as a result of a longer tail to our winter end-of-season sale and a larger mid-season sale in Directory

* Sales guidance for first half and sales and profit guidance for full year remains unchanged

* A further special dividend of 60 pence per share on 3 August 2015 to shareholders registered at close of business on 10 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

