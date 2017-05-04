Next cuts top end of profit guidance in 'challenging' environment

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Next lowered the top end of its profit forecast for the year on Thursday, saying the consumer environment remained challenging, as it reported a 3 percent fall in full-price sales for the 13 weeks to April 29.

The clothing and homewares retailer said it now expected pretax profit for the year to come in between 680 million pounds and 740 million pounds ($876 - 953 million). Previously the upper end of its guidance was set at 780 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Kate Holton)