FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
REFILE-Britain's Next could give formal profit alert - Sky News
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 3, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Britain's Next could give formal profit alert - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say 'Next Plc', instead of 'Next Inc')

Jan 3 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next Plc could give a formal profit warming for its 2017 financial year in its fourth-quarter trading update, Sky News reported, citing a source. bit.ly/2iM9FsD

A spokeswoman for the company said Next would report its quarterly trading update on Wednesday as scheduled without providing further details.

The retailer was downbeat about prospects for 2017 when it reported its quarterly results in November.

In November, the company projected full-price sales for its year to January 2017 in a range of down 1.75 percent to up 1.25 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.