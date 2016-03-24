Next warns of tough year ahead as profit rises

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next met its latest guidance with a 5 percent rise in annual profit but cautioned 2016 could be the toughest it has faced since 2008 as it anticipates a more difficult economic environment.

Next, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its Directory catalogue and Internet business, said on Thursday it made a profit before tax of 821.3 million pounds ($1.2 billion)in the year to January 2016.

That compared to company guidance of about 817 million pounds (800-834 million pounds) and 782 million pounds made in the 2014-15 year.

Next forecast sales in a range of down 1 percent to up 4 percent for its 2016-17 year. Previous guidance was growth of 1 percent to 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7102 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)