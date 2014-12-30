Next Christmas sales rise 2.9 pct, nudges profit guidance up

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next delivered a 2.9 percent rise in sales in the run up to Christmas, towards the upper end of its predictions, enabling it to say full-year profit would rise by about 11.5 percent.

The group, which does not discount before Christmas, said it now expected profits for the year to Jan. 24 to be within 10 million pounds either side of 775 million pounds, 5 million pounds ahead of midpoint profit guidance issued in October.