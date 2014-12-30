FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 30, 2014

Next Christmas sales rise 2.9 pct, nudges profit guidance up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next delivered a 2.9 percent rise in sales in the run up to Christmas, towards the upper end of its predictions, enabling it to say full-year profit would rise by about 11.5 percent.

The group, which does not discount before Christmas, said it now expected profits for the year to Jan. 24 to be within 10 million pounds either side of 775 million pounds, 5 million pounds ahead of midpoint profit guidance issued in October.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
