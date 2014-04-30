Next ups profit guidance after strong quarter

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, raised its year profit guidance after posting a strong rise in first-quarter sales.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, almost 200 stores in more than 40 countries overseas, and via its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday it now expected a 2014-15 pretax profit of 750-790 million pounds ($1.26-$1.33 billion).

That compares to previous guidance of 730-770 million pounds, and would represent growth of 8-14 percent on the 2013-14 outcome.

Next’s total sales rose 10.8 percent in the 13 weeks to April 26, its fiscal first quarter.

Next said sales at stores rose 8.8 percent, while Next Directory sales were up 13.7 percent.

The firm also raised its full-year sales growth guidance to 5.5-9.5 percent from 4-8 percent previously.

Earnings per share growth guidance was raised to 8-14 percent from 5-11 percent. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)