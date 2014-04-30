FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Next ups profit guidance after strong quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Next ups profit guidance after strong quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, raised its year profit guidance after posting a strong rise in first-quarter sales.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, almost 200 stores in more than 40 countries overseas, and via its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday it now expected a 2014-15 pretax profit of 750-790 million pounds ($1.26-$1.33 billion).

That compares to previous guidance of 730-770 million pounds, and would represent growth of 8-14 percent on the 2013-14 outcome.

Next’s total sales rose 10.8 percent in the 13 weeks to April 26, its fiscal first quarter.

Next said sales at stores rose 8.8 percent, while Next Directory sales were up 13.7 percent.

The firm also raised its full-year sales growth guidance to 5.5-9.5 percent from 4-8 percent previously.

Earnings per share growth guidance was raised to 8-14 percent from 5-11 percent. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.