Nexteer Automotive postpones up to $325 mln HK IPO-IFR
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Nexteer Automotive postpones up to $325 mln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd , the world’s fifth-largest supplier of steering systems, postponed an up to $325 million Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Nexteer joins a growing roster of IPO hopefuls in the city that have fallen victim to global stock market volatility.

Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd and auto parts maker Mando China Holdings Ltd, controlled by South Korea’s Mando Corp, have also postponed their deals.

Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd relaunched a downsized offering on Wednesday, after delaying the deal’s pricing last week.

BOC International and JPMorgan were hired as joint bookrunners of the Nexteer IPO.

