Argentina's Clarin pushes into mobile market with Nextel buy

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentine media firm Grupo Clarin S.A. said on Thursday its subsidiary Cablevision has taken full ownership of Nextel Communications Argentina, the country’s fourth-largest mobile telephone company.

Clarin’s move to take 100 percent ownership of Nextel gives it a greater stake in Argentina’s mobile market, in which Nextel holds a 3 percent share.

In a notice to the country’s market regulator, Clarin said Cablevision, Argentina’s leading cable-TV provider, exercised an option to buy an additional 51 percent stake in Nextel.

The deal is subject to approval by Argentina’s media watchdog ENACOM, established by new President Mauricio Macri who has eased restrictions on media ownership since he entered office in December.

Nextel faces much larger competitors in Argentina, such as Claro, owned by America Movil, Telecom Argentina’s Personal, and Telefonica’s Movistar.

Clarin on Sept 14 bought an initial 49 percent stake in Nextel, a subsidiary of NII Holdings Inc, a Latin American mobile service provider. Days later the-then AFTIC media regulator rejected the deal, but that decision was later suspended by a local court.

Clarin had been locked in a years-long battle with former President Cristina Fernandez that centred on the so-called Audiovisual Media Law introduced in 2009 that curbed media ownership. Clarin said Fernandez was taking deliberate aim at the company.

In its first month in power, Macri’s government dissolved the AFTIC watchdog and began easing restrictions laid out in the Audiovisual Media Law.

The law capped corporate ownership of the broadcasting market, with the controls also applying to the cable sector. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Hay)