Tank makers Nexter, KMW set to sign merger deal -Figaro
July 27, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Tank makers Nexter, KMW set to sign merger deal -Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing sources close to the situation.

State-controlled Nexter and privately-held KMW have been in exclusive merger talks for more than a year, but reports have said that automotive and defence group Rheinmetall was also interested in making an offer for KMW, which belongs to the Bode-Wegman family.

Le Figaro said Nexter, which builds the Leclerc tank, and KMW, maker of the Leopard, each employs about 2,700 people and had sales of 1.05 billion euros and 795 million euros respectively in 2013.

Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans

