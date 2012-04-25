FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NextEra profits rise on utility, wholesale arm
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-NextEra profits rise on utility, wholesale arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc posted higher first-quarter profits on Wednesday, driven by gains at both its regulated Florida electric utility, FPL, and its wholesale power business, which is the largest renewable power owner in the country.

Net income rose to $461 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $268 million, or 64 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.02 per share, better than the average analyst forecast of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NextEra said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share would be between $4.35 per share and $4.65 per share.

The company announced last month its chief executive, Lewis Hay, would step down on July 1 as part of a planned leadership succession program and be replaced by James Robo, the company’s president.

