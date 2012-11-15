FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NextEra Energy sells $500 mln in notes
November 15, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NextEra Energy sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of
junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2072   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

