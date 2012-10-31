FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Internal fraud delays Next Fifteen results
October 31, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Internal fraud delays Next Fifteen results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Public relations agency Next Fifteen has delayed publication of its full year results after discovering what it believes to be a “complex fraud” involving a senior employee.

The group said it believes a member of the finance team at the North American office of its subsidiary Bite, which looks after clients like Microsoft, Nokia and Sony, embezzled money.

Next Fifteen, which specialises in the technology sector, has hired corporate investigations firm Kroll to look into the fraud, a process which it expects will take four weeks to complete.

It had been due to report its full year results on November 6.

The company said that the issue has had no impact on underlying trading and that it expects to report full year earnings in line with market expectations.

