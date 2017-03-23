HELSINKI, March 23 Shares in Next Games , the creator of The Walking Dead mobile game, rose 20 percent in their stock market debut on Thursday.

Next Games, founded in 2013, is the first Finnish gaming company to list its shares publicly. Finland has also produced blockbuster mobile games such as Rovio's Angry Birds and Supercell's Clash of Clans.

Next Games' mainstay game The Walking Dead: No Man's Land - based on the U.S. TV show - has been downloaded 16 million times since its launch in 2015.

The stock rose as high as 9.50 euros in Nasdaq First North Finland, Helsinki's marketplace for growth companies on Thursday. By 0942 GMT, the shares were at 9.14 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 165 million euros ($177 million).

The subscription price was set at 7.9 euros after an oversubscribed initial public offering, which gave the company gross proceeds of 33 million euros.

"We are delighted to see the industry grow and mature into a significant business sector in Finland," CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)