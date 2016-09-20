Norway's NextGenTel eyes Telenor copper network upgrade deal

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -

** NextGenTel CEO Eirik Lunde made the following comments during an investor presentation on Tuesday:

** New technology makes it possible to use old copper networks to compete with modern high-speed fibre

** Technology has been tested with great success, but most copper network owners must be on board for it to work

** Is currently in talks with Norway's biggest copper network owner, Telenor, and aims to reach agreement by end-September

** "If we reach an agreement with Telenor, it will be easier for the others to join in. There are ongoing discussions with all of the vendors."

** "If one or maybe two others agree, then we have well-over 90 percent of the copper network."

** "The obstacle is that we have one big vendor (Telenor) which has a lot of fibre that it would like to utilize."

** "I know that Telenor would like to build out all the fibre themselves, they even want to lay fibre in areas where fibre from competitors is already in the ground."

** "Telenor has an OK broadband market share position today. This is very important for them and represents billions (of Norwegian crowns) in revenues. But the fact is that if they are not able to utilize the existing copper net infrastructure, they will lose their market position. So this deal is all about give-and-take, and Telenor is not used to giving. But this time they will have to do it."

** "It is likely that we will reach an agreement with Telenor, but for this to work it needs to be accepted by at least one more player." (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)