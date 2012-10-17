FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next Media to sell Taiwan print and TV business for $600 mln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Next Media to sell Taiwan print and TV business for $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial’s former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for NT$17.5 billion ($600 million), th e company said on Wednesday.

Koo would buy the assets, including Next Magazine and Apple Daily, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of Next Media, which last closed on Monday at HK$1.12, were due to resume trade on Thursday. ($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

