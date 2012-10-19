BASIS POINT-Koo seeks over $300 mln for Next Media Taiwan units buy-sources

Oct 19 (Basis Point) - Jeffrey Koo Jr, Chinatrust’s former vice chairman, is in talks with banks for an at least US$300 million equivalent financing to back its purchase of Hong Kong-listed Next Media Ltd’s Taiwan businesses, sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

The exact size of the loan is still under negotiation, but the buyer’s target is to raise at least half of the total purchase price of NT$17.5 billion (US$600 million), according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Next Media, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, signed memorandums of understanding on Monday to sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Koo, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Next Media has agreed to a three-year undertaking whereby the company and chairman Lai will not own or control any firm in the Taiwanese print media or television markets, the firm said.

“The possible transaction allows the company to rationalise and focus its resources on the group’s operations in Hong Kong and also in further developing its digital content-related businesses,” Next Media said in the statement.

The move comes weeks after Lai said he was selling his Taiwanese television business -- best known for its animated takes on political and celebrity scandals -- as a result of financial losses.

Shares of Next Media Ltd jumped 44 percent on Thursday to HK$1.62, their highest level in more than three years, after two days of suspension. (Reporting By Sandra Tsui)